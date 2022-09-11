Never Forget: Eau Claire woman remembers father, advocates for widows & children of 9/11

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The world on Sunday is reminded of a tragedy that many will never forget.
Thousands of lives were lost in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack on American soil. That was 21 years ago, but the work to bring justice to the victims from that day isn't over.
An Eau Claire woman who lost her father that day is determined to keep fighting. She recently moved to the Chippewa Valley from the east coast and she brought her advocacy work with her.
"I remember talking to my dad, probably about two nights before September 11. My dad was not a man of many words. He was quiet, but he was strong and he was a good man," said daughter Angela Mistrulli. "But he never really said 'I love you' that often. For some reason we did say 'I love you' to one another on that conversation, and that was the last time that I spoke to him."
Angela's father, Joseph Mistrulli, was on the 107th floor of the North Tower in downtown Manhattan. He was called in on his day off.
"My father received a phone call in the middle of the night that there was a problem on the job site...and he needed to come in. The type of person that he is, he got his work shoes on and left," said Angela. "I was at a friends house and I was asleep. I just kept hearing the phone ring and the answering machine go off. Finally that woke me up and the message on the answering machine was that I needed to turn on the TV."
When she did, the second plane hit the South Tower of the World Trade Center.
"So I then sat there, glued in front of the TV watching these two towers burning, and just hoping that he got out, or that he was okay. Then, I kept trying to dial his phone, hoping that he would pick up and that I would hear his voice. Then, the South Tower collapsed, and my heart just sank into my stomach."
Angela, who was 17 at the time, said the minutes felt like hours before the second building fell.
"When the North Tower fell, I knew that I'd lost my dad."
It's a story similar to the thousands of others told across the nation. It's among the stories of heartbreak and devastation.
"It took me a long time to put the bags down from the emotional scarring," said Angela. "I don't think it ever fully goes away, but when I finally did, I realized that there was a lot of inequities that were being done to the widows and children of 9/11. And I just felt like this was my calling, to go and fight for this."
Her heartbreak turned to advocacy, putting others before herself, just like her father did.
"In 2016, we started our efforts to allow the widows and children to participate in the USVSST Fund. That is the United States Victims of State Sponsored Terrorism Fund," said Angela. "While extended family members, brothers and sisters and parents, were allowed participation into this fund, the most deeply impacted emotionally and the most financially dependent on the victims that day were barred. That just didn't seem right, didn't seem like we were being recognized as victims."
In 2019, Angela and other victims of 9/11 successfully passed the Clarification Act to include this barred group. However, the work isn't over. A study found over 5,000 widows and children were barred from the fund for years.
Now, Angela wants Congress to compensate those victims for the years they couldn't participate.
"We need Congress to come together in a bipartisan effort and get this done. There was no distinguishing that day in those buildings who was a Republican and who was a Democrat. They were just Americans that went to work and never came home."
It's a reality that thousands of widows and children will carry with them for the rest of their lives.
"What drives me is the pain that they're going through, I go through," said Angela. "We are a united community in the fact that we all suffered the same loss and if I can stand there where another 9/11 child doesn't have the strength to stand there I'll stand there for two of us, I'll stand there for three of us, I'll stand there for 5,000 of us."
Angela and other victims are planning a trip to Washington D.C. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, to mark the anniversary of 9/11 with legislators. They also plan to lobby for the passage of legislation to fund the catch-up payments to widows and children.
Rep. Ron Kind is a co-sponsor of that legislation.