New details released on what lead up to Barron County shooting that left officers dead

CAMERON (WQOW) - The names of the two police officers, as well as the suspect, have been made public after a critical incident that left all three dead in Barron County over the weekend.
According to The Wisconsin Department of Justice, Glenn Douglas Perry, 50, was pulled over Saturday afternoon by Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach, 32, and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel, 23.
The traffic stop happened between Chetek and Cameron, where officials said Perry was pulled over because of a warrant, and to check his welfare after "concerning behavior."
During the traffic stop, Chetek Police Chief Ron Ambrozaitis said Perry was armed, and that gunfire was exchanged. Breidenbach and Scheel died at the scene. Perry died at the hospital.
Ambrozaitis said funeral arrangements are pending.
The DOJ said that Breidenbach had about five years of law enforcement experience, starting her career with the Stoughton Police Department.
Ambrozaitis said in a press release that Officer Breidenbach was also the handler for the police departments therapy dog, K9 Officer Grizz.
"Her compassion for the community and the children of the community of Chetek was remarkable," Ambrozaitis said.
Scheel had been with the Cameron Police Department for about a year. He also served for six years as a member of the Army National Guard, according to Cameron Police Chief Adam Steffen.
"Since being employed at the Cameron Police Department, Hunter has been a dedicated officer and was very passionate about his job," Steffen said in a press release.
Gov. Tony Evers, who was in Eau Claire on Monday, said the shooting was a "horrible situation."
"I just think first of all, we have to mourn and take care of the families of these officers and make sure that these two small police forces, their mental health is taken care of," he said. "That's the first priority."