New monument in Dunn County in honor of the Caryville ferry

CARYVILLE (WQOW) - A new monument was welcomed in Dunn County Wednesday, dedicated to the historic Caryville ferry.
Located at Holte's landing in Caryville, a ceremony was held Wednesday afternoon honoring a ferry that floated across the Chippewa river for many years.
The monument portrays images and a brief history of the ferry in its prime. The ferry could transport two cars at a time and was the only source of transportation across the river from 1909 to 1964.
In 1964, a bridge was built across the river shutting the ferry down for good.
Guy Wood, the funder of this monument stated, "this ferry has deep history and is something special to be recognized here in the area."