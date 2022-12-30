News 18's top stories of 2022

In 2022, there were stories that made you think, made you vote, made you laugh or made you cry. All these stories have had an impact, and here are the stories you read the most this year.
10. You Ask, We Answer: What is being built by Woodman's and the new Starbucks?
It's an A&W, which you probably know now that it's nearly done being built. When the walls first started going up, News 18 received a lot of questions about what it was going to be, and we were happy to report that if you liked root beer, you will have liked the answer.
9. Police identify deceased, driver in weekend hit and run
During the Fourth of July weekend, Jonathan Peacock, 29 of Altoona died while they were walking on the westbound side of Highway 12. An arrest was made later that weekend when Brendan Barkovich, 35, of Eau Claire turned himself in.
8. State Patrol identify woman who died in crash on I-94
Just last week, a woman driving on I-94 with her 3-year-old daughter lost control of the vehicle and crashed. The daughter is okay, but the woman, identified as Samantha Rose Minks, was taken to an area hospital and died from her injuries.
7. Air Show explains why Blue Angels performance was cut short
The Blue Angels airshow was a highly anticipated and attended event at the Chippewa Valley Airport this summer, but their Sunday performance was cut short. They explained the reason was weather related, and that safety is always their biggest factor in those decisions.
6. Holcomb girl found safe, person of interest in custody
It was a terrifying scene in northern Chippewa County when a 15-year-old was kidnapped from her home. An Amber Alert was sent out, and she was found the next day. The man charged with kidnapping her, Trevor Blackburn, is in Chippewa County jail. News 18 will continue to report on this story as his court case continues.
5. Baldwin Dollar General cited by OSHA, facing more than $400,000 in fines
News 18 reported on this story in June, after it was announced the owners of a Dollar General store in western Wisconsin faced a potential fine of more than $400,000 from OSHA. They said in an emergency, the conditions would prevent workers and others from getting out of the store.
4. Eau Claire hunter bags massive ten point buck, believes it could set a new record
Western Wisconsinites love their deer, and it shows with how many read this story. This past gun deer season, Bobby Pagel brought down the massive 10 point buck on his dad's land just outside of Eau Claire. The deer had a 22.5 inch antler spread and a dressing weight of 196 pounds.
3. Costco planning to open in Eau Claire
We at News 18 love to be the first to report big business news, including this story. The site plan for a Costco was published in the Eau Claire Plan Commission agenda in October. The plans went on to be approved by the city council and construction should begin in the coming months.
2. Man involved in Friday crash on Highway 29 in custody
On September 16, a person was at-large following a crash on Highway 29 in Chippewa Falls. That person, identified as Chad J. Myszka of Wausau, was not arrested until the next day after he made his way back to Wausau. The evening of September 16, an alert was broadcast on area televisions warning people to be on the look-out for "dangerous man."
1. CFPD Chief gives update on search for missing girl
The Chippewa Valley woke up on Monday, April 25 to the news a 10-year-old girl was missing. Later that day, we learned she was found deceased. A 14-year-old, identified only as C.P.-B. was arrested and is charged for killing and assaulting her near Duncan Creek in Chippewa Falls. The case sent shockwaves through the community this spring, with people coming together by wearing and displaying the color purple. News 18 will continue to report on the court case as it unfolds.