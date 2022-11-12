Next week continues cold temps, but adds a couple of more snow chances

Today continued our chilly weather with temps in the low 30s and relatively strong winds. Tonight, and the week ahead, we look to continue this trend of cold weather, but add some chances of more noteworthy snow.
Tonight, we will have another cold night with temps falling down into the low 20s. With winds coming from the northwest, our real feel will dip down into the mid-teens.
Tomorrow, and even the next week, our area is going to get very chilly. The Climate Prediction Center has much of the Midwest much colder than our average, which is around the mid to low 40s.
Looking at this much colder weather, our next seven days fall closer to our average low than our average high, making it look almost as if we are more in our winter season.
Speaking of winter and its weather that goes along with it, Sunday into Monday starts our chances of snow. However, Sunday only has a few chances, Monday looks to be our day where the Chippewa Valley will experience more than our few hundredths of an inch that we have gotten so far. Around 7 am, the Chippewa Valley will start to experience light snow with snow continuing into Tuesday, and possibly Wednesday.
The snow itself won't be very intense or drop too much as our temps will hover just above freezing. Amount from the snow Monday until all the way until Wednesday, measure between a half of an inch to three. As with snow amounts, we won't get a clearer picture until we get closer to our light snow showers, but we will keep updating the forecast and amounts.
With more chilly weather and snow on the horizon, our week is going to feel a lot like we are in December. Although we are getting close to the magic number of December 21st, which is the start of winter, and we are getting towards the middle of November, this week is going to be one where it will feel nice to be inside, wrapped up in a blanket, and having a nice bowl of soup.