Next week starting sunny, but ending rainy

Fall-like weather continued into the end of the week this week, with cool temps and low humidity. We only reached the upper 60s today with dewpoints in the upper 40s. This meant beautiful fall conditions, and thankfully the rain held off for today as well.
With lower temps during the day, our night will get pretty chilly. Our temps will get down into the mid 40s with mostly cloudy skies. This makes for a perfect night to open your windows, and maybe stay warm with a comfy blanket.
Our start of the week will have our temps back in the 70s with mostly sunny skies and low dewpoints. Temps, however, will continue to increase as we move along the week. Tuesday will see one of our highest temps for the week, at 78. This is mostly due to having more sunshine throughout the day than Monday.
Our highest temp looks to be in the middle of the week, as humidity continues to increase. By Thursday, our humidity will be back at more uncomfortable levels, but it will be met with more rain chances.
Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will all be cloudy and relatively humid days, with rain chances during the evening. These rain chances are mostly scattered storms with the potential to linger into the following morning. By Sunday, these storms will cool temps back down to below average temps, and possibly ending our chances of hitting 80 as we head into the middle of September.