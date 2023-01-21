No one hurt after 6 trucks fall through ice on Lake Pepin

GOODHUE COUNTY (WQOW) - Thanks to warmer temperatures lately, it was an ice fishing weekend gone wrong for some at Lake Pepin on Saturday.
A sergeant with the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office told News 18 that at around 11 a.m. Saturday, six trucks fell through the ice at Methodist Beach on the Minnesota side of Lake Pepin.
He said parking spots on that beach are hard to come by, so several people pulled onto the ice to park. But officials said the ice just wasn't strong enough: it cracked under the pressure and the six trucks fell through.
He said they were about 40 to 60 feet offshore, and they were able to get towed out. Officials said it was not easy and they got the last car out around 8 p.m. They said no one was hurt in the incident.