No one hurt in industrial fire at Banbury Place

UPDATE: No injuries were reported at the structure fire in Banbury Place Sunday evening.
Fire crews found fire inside a chimney exhaust system near the American Phoenix business. They also found fire on the first floor manufacturing area and on the rooftop penthouse. All employees were accounted for with the help of the Eau Claire Police Department.
There are no damage estimates at this time, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A fire at Banbury Place in downtown Eau Claire had most of Galloway Street closed to traffic Sunday evening.
A News 18 reporter on scene said at around 9 p.m., smoke was visible reaching the roof of building 63. They said multiple units were responding, and crews were using a ladder truck to reach the roof.
We don't know if anyone has been hurt, and we don't know the cause of the fire. Stick with News 18 for developments