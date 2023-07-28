NorthLakes Community Clinic resumes child therapy services in Rice Lake

RICE LAKE (WQOW) — NorthLakes Community Clinic officially resumed in-person child therapy services in Rice Lake this week, at the clubhouse location previously ran by Marshfield Clinic Health Systems.
As News 18 reported in April, NorthLakes stepped up to keep this location open. Carrie Roberts, Regional Director of Operations with NorthLakes, said they were able to re-hire all the same staff, utilize the same space and there has been no change to services.
“The reception from the family group has been great. They’ve been huge advocates, and so that’s really great to see that the services are resuming for all the children," Roberts said. They have been huge in making sure that the community knows exactly what’s happening.
“We’re definitely looking at expanding services. We have one speech therapist, and she’s already scheduled out quite a ways and booked. So, [it's] just making sure we have the right amount of access for the community. That will happen in time. Of course, the space that we lease from Marshfield limits our ability to add more staff, but in the future, as we get another building, we are looking at the potential of adding services.”
No timeline has been given yet on expansion, but Roberts said the need is already apparent, with each full-time provider at the location booking about 40 patients a week.
For those concerned about NorthLakes running into the same issues as Marshfield, it's important to understand the reasons why NorthLakes says they are able to make this location viable where Marshfield was not. A spokesperson for Marshfield told News 18 in the spring they decided to discontinue these services because the clubhouse had been operating at a loss for some time, and felt it was no longer sustainable.
Roberts said she’s confident — with NorthLakes' status as a federally qualified health center (FQHC) — this won’t be an issue for NorthLakes in the foreseeable future.
Click here to learn more about what it means to be a FQHC.