Northwest winds will continue to help our downward trend in temps

With our first official snowfall being a bit earlier than normal, it only makes sense our temps do the same next week. Today, we had temps fairly below our average of the upper 50s, with temps only getting into the low 50s. Tonight, we look to cool down to what has been our usually lows of around the mid to upper 30s.
Tomorrow, our winds look to pick up in speed with winds up to 17 mph and gusts 25+ mph.
These winds are also from the northwest which will bring in some pretty chilly air from our good friends in Canada. Highs will only get into the mid 40s with an even chillier night than tonight, in the low 20s.
Along with strong winds and cold temps, there are a couple of chances of precipitation. The interesting part is we could see rain, sleet, and snow tomorrow. First off, our first chances are around 2 pm when we will see slight chances of light rain showers.
Towards 8 pm, the Chippewa Valley could see some sleet and snow occur with higher chances northeast of Eau Claire. The good news is that the snow won't accumulate to noticeable amounts and instead just some flurries.
These isolated chances of snow and sleet will become more likely snow as we move throughout the night, and by the very early morning hours of Monday, isolated snowfall should be clear.
Monday itself will be one of the coldest days for the next week with temps starting to bounce back. By Thursday we will be back into the 50s, though it does mean for a few days, we could be in for some hard freezes. The great part is that it does look like we could see a high of 60s by the weekend, which would be a complete flip to our usual warm starts and cold ends for our week.