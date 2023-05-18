Notre Dame in Chippewa Falls to tear down historic convent building

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Notre Dame Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls will be making major changes to one of its old buildings.
The church is planning to tear down its convent and replace it with a new building. The new facility will increase accessibility to the Goldsmith Adoration Chapel and no longer serve as a home for nuns.
It will have a ramp for handicap visitors, proper bathroom facilities and a parish meeting space. The current convent does not have these accessibility features.
The convent was built over 100 years ago and Father Jesse Burish said changes are needed.
"The layout of the building is just too complicated and would be far too expensive to re-adapt in a way that would really serve the mission of the parish and the church," he said.
The Church is holding a five-year campaign to complete the project where people can make financial pledges. The estimated cost is $1,000,000, and leaders hope to start the project this fall.
Other campaign projects include creating a parish hall and repairing the pipe organ.