...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 12 PM CDT FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
12:00 PM CDT friday. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin,
Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and St. Croix.

Wildfire smoke originating from Canada will move into the state
from northwest-to-southeast beginning around noon today.
PM2.5 concentrations will likely increase sharply at times before
steadily diminishing as cleaner air moves in. The air quality
index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. Areas further west will have the potential to reach the
UNHEALTHY air quality index level, while areas further northeast
will have the potential to see lesser impacts within the MODERATE
air quality index level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, plese see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Notre Dame in Chippewa Falls to tear down historic convent building

Notre Dame Church
Sam Fristed

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Notre Dame Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls will be making major changes to one of its old buildings.

The church is planning to tear down its convent and replace it with a new building. The new facility will increase accessibility to the Goldsmith Adoration Chapel and no longer serve as a home for nuns.

It will have a ramp for handicap visitors, proper bathroom facilities and a parish meeting space. The current convent does not have these accessibility features.

The convent was built over 100 years ago and Father Jesse Burish said changes are needed.

"The layout of the building is just too complicated and would be far too expensive to re-adapt in a way that would really serve the mission of the parish and the church," he said.

The Church is holding a five-year campaign to complete the project where people can make financial pledges. The estimated cost is $1,000,000, and leaders hope to start the project this fall.

Other campaign projects include creating a parish hall and repairing the pipe organ.

