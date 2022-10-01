October starts to warm up with above average temps, but will be cut short with chillier weather next week

Today is the first day of October, and for the first day, we were below average with highs only in the low 60s. Dewpoints were in the low 50s, which continues our dry air trend for the past few days. Tonight we will cool down into the 50s being nice and cool.
Tomorrow will have a few chances of isolated storms in the morning, at around 7 am, with showers only lasting for an hour or two, and clearing out by the afternoon. The evening will only have a few clouds and feeling nice and cool out.
Our second day of October will also start our trend of warming, up with temps in the upper 60s and partly cloudy skies. By the beginning of next week, we will get into the mid 70s once more which is well above our average of mid to low 60s.
Even though we are warming up, this is a cooler trend than our last October. Last year, we managed to hit the 80s a couple of times, as well as have a few days of 70s. This year, we only look to be hitting the 70s for a few days, and further out ahead getting cold.
The Climate Prediction Center has our next ten days very cold, and even below our average for temps. This will make it difficult to warm up past the cool down, where we could potentially see ourselves having a much cooler October than 2021.
Furthermore, during this cool down, we will have freeze potentials for a few mornings. This will start on Friday morning, where we are going to be below freezing. Saturday has chances as well, making us have a few days of widespread freezing.