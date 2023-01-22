One dead in 'critical incident' with Dunn County, Menomonie law enforcement

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - One person is dead after a "critical incident" with law enforcement Saturday night.
According to the Menomonie Police Department, the incident happened after a reported home invasion in the area of Bongey Drive and Terill Road. Police said the suspect, described as an "older white male", shot a gun during the home invasion and stole the homeowner's car.
Police said during a subsequent traffic stop, Menomonie and Dunn County law enforcement "discharged their weapons striking the driver of the vehicle."
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and officials said no law enforcement was injured.
Per protocol, the law enforcement involved are on administrative assignment pending an investigation by the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation.
No further details were released by the police or DOJ at this time.