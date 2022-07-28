One dead in house fire Chippewa Falls police call "criminal in nature"

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Chippewa Falls Police are investigating after one person was found dead in a house fire on Superior Street Wednesday afternoon.
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said Thursday the circumstances of the death and the fire are criminal in nature, and foul play is suspected. He also said they are searching for their person of interest in the case, named Scott M. Vaningan.
Vaningan's last known address was the Superior Street house that had the fire Wednesday. Police are currently searching for him, and asked anyone who knows his whereabouts to contact police at 715-723-4424. They also said to not approach him.
"We believe this is an isolated incident as the person of interest was well known to the victim," Kelm said in a press release.
Kelm did not name the person who died, saying preliminary identification has been provided to the family, but a positive identification has not yet been made. Kelm added that his thoughts are with the victim's family during this tragic time.
According to a press release from Chippewa Falls Fire & Emergency Services, there were no reported injuries to responders. Damage to the house is estimated to be $125,000.