One dead in Polk County crash

EUREKA (WQOW) - A crash over the weekend in Polk County left one person dead and a vehicle on fire.
According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, they received a call about the two-vehicle crash just after noon on Sunday.
Officials said a Chevrolet Impala was driving in front of a Ford Excursion on County Road G in the town of Eureka when the Excursion moved to pass the Impala. The vehicles struck, causing the passenger of the Impala to be ejected as the vehicle rolled over, eventually hitting a boulder and coming to a rest on its roof.
According to officials, the Excursion stayed on it's wheels for several hundred feet before flipping over and coming to a rest on it's side. The Excursion then started on fire, with officials saying the two passengers were able to get out of the vehicle before it was consumed by the fire.
The crash is being investigated by the Polk County Sherriff's Office.