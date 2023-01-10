One dead in Turtle Lake house fire

TURTLE LAKE (WQOW) - A Turtle Lake man is dead after a house fire Monday night.
According to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, the 911 center received a call for the fire on 2nd Street just before 6 p.m. Monday, and were told there may be someone still in the house.
When fire crews arrived, Fitzgerald said there was heavy smoke and heat. About an hour after they began to attack the fire, they found the 56-year-old male homeowner deceased.
Fitzgerald said his wife, who was able to get out and call 911, was treated for smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire is being investigated, but Fitzgerald said no foul play is suspected.