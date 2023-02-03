 Skip to main content
Top Stories

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota and northwest
and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

One more brisk day before a shift in winds bring us a warmer weekend

  • Updated
  • 0

This morning was very very chilly, with wind chills far below zero. Today, we will start to slowly warm up as winds start to shift towards the south, bringing in warm air. However, this warmer weather won't be felt until later tomorrow.

WatchWarn County Name 1.png
Wind Chill Temp iCast Bars 15hr.png

A Wind Chill Advisory is still in effect until 9 am tomorrow. Wind chills hover between -20° to -35° during the advisory, making frostbite possible in less than fifteen minutes at times. 

After 9 am, wind chills will be warmer, but even by evening, they still will be below zero. 

DMA - Futurecast Winds - RPM 4km.png
DMA - Futurecast Winds - RPM 4kmeve.png

Through today, winds will start to shift towards the south. By tonight, these winds will become strong at 5-15 mph with gusts 20+ mph.  

Mid-morning tomorrow, winds will start to calm down and be closer to 5-10 mph.  

DMA - Futurecast Temperatures - RPM 4kmtom.png

This change in wind direction will bring some much-needed warmth into the Chippewa Valley. 

Tomorrow will raise our temps all the way up to 31° and Sunday at 32°. 

Almanac and Forecast Graph Today.png

Even into Monday, we will be at 40°, which is a temp we have not seen for some time. This will last through the week, putting temperatures pretty far above our average for the start of February. 

Our next chances of precipitation are Sunday morning, Monday night into Tuesday, and Thursday evening. During these times, little accumulation is expected. 

7 Day Daybreak 2018.png

