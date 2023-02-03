One more brisk day before a shift in winds bring us a warmer weekend

This morning was very very chilly, with wind chills far below zero. Today, we will start to slowly warm up as winds start to shift towards the south, bringing in warm air. However, this warmer weather won't be felt until later tomorrow.
A Wind Chill Advisory is still in effect until 9 am tomorrow. Wind chills hover between -20° to -35° during the advisory, making frostbite possible in less than fifteen minutes at times.
After 9 am, wind chills will be warmer, but even by evening, they still will be below zero.
Through today, winds will start to shift towards the south. By tonight, these winds will become strong at 5-15 mph with gusts 20+ mph.
Mid-morning tomorrow, winds will start to calm down and be closer to 5-10 mph.
This change in wind direction will bring some much-needed warmth into the Chippewa Valley.
Tomorrow will raise our temps all the way up to 31° and Sunday at 32°.
Even into Monday, we will be at 40°, which is a temp we have not seen for some time. This will last through the week, putting temperatures pretty far above our average for the start of February.
Our next chances of precipitation are Sunday morning, Monday night into Tuesday, and Thursday evening. During these times, little accumulation is expected.