One more clear and sunny day before a very slippery Monday morning

Today we have shortly climbed up in temps from chilly weather yesterday, as our highs did get into the upper 30s. Tomorrow, we continue warm weather, but a nasty mix of wintry weather is in the forecast just after.
Highs for tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 30s with mostly sunny skies. It may also be a bit windy, but that wind won't be going away anytime soon.
Sunday night will start to see our first glimpse of our next system which will make your morning commute pretty tough.
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for counties in blue starting on Sunday night at midnight until Monday afternoon.
Expect strong winds and heavy ice accumulation which will make for very slippery road conditions. Make sure to take it extra slow!
Even though the watch starts at midnight, you'll only get a few spots of some freezing rain. It won't be until a little closer to mid-morning where you will really feel the effects.
This will cause some pretty widespread hazardous road issues, as ice will be covering roads.
It won't be until the afternoon where we start rising above freezing, allowing our precip to fall as a mix of snow and rain, will we then have road conditions start to improve.
Ice could accumulate up to more of a 1/4". Those that travel or have something like a run/jog in the morning, as mentioned before, it is going to be extra slippery.
After this messy event, look towards Wednesday as our next chance of snow arrives.