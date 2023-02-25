 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH
EARLY MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy freezing rain possible. Total ice accumulations of
around one quarter of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high
as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Polk, St. Croix, Dunn and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night through early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

One more clear and sunny day before a very slippery Monday morning

  • Updated
  • 0

Today we have shortly climbed up in temps from chilly weather yesterday, as our highs did get into the upper 30s. Tomorrow, we continue warm weather, but a nasty mix of wintry weather is in the forecast just after. 

DMA - Forecast Highs Tomorrow.png

Highs for tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 30s with mostly sunny skies. It may also be a bit windy, but that wind won't be going away anytime soon.

Sunday night will start to see our first glimpse of our next system which will make your morning commute pretty tough. 

WatchWarn County Name 1.png

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for counties in blue starting on Sunday night at midnight until Monday afternoon.

Expect strong winds and heavy ice accumulation which will make for very slippery road conditions. Make sure to take it extra slow! 

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast with Temp.png
DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast with Tempmondaymonr.png

Even though the watch starts at midnight, you'll only get a few spots of some freezing rain. It won't be until a little closer to mid-morning where you will really feel the effects.

This will cause some pretty widespread hazardous road issues, as ice will be covering roads. 

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast with Tempmonafternoon.png

It won't be until the afternoon where we start rising above freezing, allowing our precip to fall as a mix of snow and rain, will we then have road conditions start to improve. 

DMA - Futurecast Freezing Rain Potential - GRAF.png

Ice could accumulate up to more of a 1/4". Those that travel or have something like a run/jog in the morning, as mentioned before, it is going to be extra slippery. 

After this messy event, look towards Wednesday as our next chance of snow arrives. 

7 Day Evening.png

