One more day of warm weather before a snowstorm makes its way towards the Chippewa Valley

President's Day Weekend has been very nice so far with temps in the upper 30s. low 40s. Sunday will be much like Saturday with warmer weather, but once we get into Monday and on, you are going want to keep checking back here, as we may be in for a rare snowstorm.
Our last day of the weekend is almost a copy and paste of today, with cloudy conditions and temps in the upper 30s once more. After the warmer afternoon and evening, temps will make its way down into the teens with our start to our week of snow.
Monday through Saturday has plenty of snow chances as many systems make their way towards Western Wisconsin. Both Monday and Tuesday will have a few inches of snow, but a much bigger storm with some potentially very high snow totals arrives on Wednesday.
This major snowstorm will arrive in the evening hours of Wednesday and last through Thursday night into Friday. Throughout this time period, light and fluffy snow will fall at an intense rate.
Wednesday through Friday are still days away, but models have consistently put out high snow totals of at least 10"+. Some have even put out totals up to 20". Either way, snow is looking to have huge impacts to road conditions.
Make sure you keep checking back each and every day with the latest information about this major snowstorm.