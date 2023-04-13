One more warm and breezy day before rain chances and cooler temps

Today we went two for two for record temps as sunny skies were able to heat us up once again. Tomorrow, we will have another warm day, but if you have been enjoying the temps these last few days, it's going to be your last for some time.
Thursday's record high temp that was needed to be beat was set once again in 1931 but was at 80°. This was shattered with highs reaching the mid 80s.
Tonight, we will have another pretty warm night with temperatures rising into the 80s once more by Friday afternoon.
By the late evening of Friday into Saturday, we will start to see our first rain chances that will be going on throughout the weekend.
Our higher chances of rain won't be until Saturday very early morning, where we will have scattered thunderstorms all day. The biggest threat will be lightning and even possibly small size hail, as temperatures decrease into Sunday.
Saturday night and into Sunday, we will possibly see rain transition into rain/snow/mix. This type of precip is likely to go up until Monday very early morning.
Impacts of rain/snow/mix look to be small as temps quickly warm to above freezing. We will continue to track this system as we get closer to rain and snow chances.
After the system passes, average temps will follow with moderate weather.