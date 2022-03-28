One person dead after Polk County apartment fire; law enforcement investigating

POLK COUNTY (WQOW) - A fire in Milltown early Monday morning left one person dead, and now multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating.
According to a news release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office, they received two 911 calls at 4:34 a.m. Monday morning for a fire at an apartment complex on Milltown Avenue West.
According to officials, the remains of the victim were found while fire fighters were putting out the blaze. When the fire was put out, the Milltown Police Department, Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigations/State Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office began to investigate.
Officials said the name of the victim is not being released at this time. They also said they do not yet know the cause of the fire.