Options emerge for students with nutrition challenges

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Back to school means a change in eating habits for students of all ages, all across the country. Nutrition is a vital part of any child’s success this school year, and it’s not too late to invest in nutrition -- no matter the size of your budget.
One of the biggest challenges to proper student nutrition is straightforward: Kids like to eat what kids like to eat, and sometimes that’s not what’s on the menu.
Eau Claire Area School District Director of Nutrition Josh Guckenberg told News 18 schools are dealing with staffing and supply issues.
“Do we have enough staff to offer two menu options for the day?" Guckenberg said. "We go back to 2019 and prior, and elementary schools had two hot entrees and a cold entree everyday. So, there were three options for them to choose from as they are going through that line.”
With a potential lack of variety comes more pressure to have easy-to grab nutritious options at home, something Janessa VandenBerge, a community health educator with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, said is critical.
“As a family having, making sure that there is healthy food options in the refrigerator, whether that’s fresh fruits and vegetables in-season to save on cost or that is frozen and canned fruits and vegetables. They count as well,” VandenBerge said. ""Having your children go to the grocery store with you, so they can pick out fruits or vegetables or those healthy snacks that they want to have after school. And then as a family preparing those, getting those washed, getting them cut up, so when children come home they aren't grabbing that full of candy, full-of-sugar candy bar or granola bar that has tons of sugar in it."
Buying nutritious food can be expensive, and for many budgets are tight, especially given the end of the USDA waiver program that provided free lunches to all public school students.
Applying for the free or reduced lunch program could be an alternative. Guckenberg said the program helps about 40 percent of ECASD families each year. The program could help eliminate the cost for meals that are normally $1-$3.70 a student per meal, depending on grade level and type of meal -- which adds up quickly over the course of a school year. Reduced-price meals drop cost to 30 or 40 cents each for those who qualify.
Even if students aren't able to pay, or their application for the program is still being processed, Guckenberg said they won't go hungry.
"If they don't have the means to pay for it, they can still get the food," Guckenberg said. "We have to, by regulation, still charge that account. It will just go into the negative, kind-of like a tab system. But we are not going to not feed a child because they don't have money for the day, or because their paperwork isn't completed for what they need."
Families can apply at any time during the year, but it is not retroactive, so anyone who thinks they may qualify should apply as soon as they are able. “We have had family’s apply on the last week of school, and that assistance program is there for them and it Will last for that entire year,” he said.
If further assistance is needed, the local food bank Feed My People, based in Eau Claire, has several programs to help prevent children from going hungry, including a Weekend Kids' Meals Backpack Program that connects school kids with a backpack's worth of groceries at no cost.
“We recognize that kids struggle physically, academically and emotionally when they don’t have the nutrition they need," Assistant Director Suzanne Becker said. "Being able to, even if it’s outside the traditional lunchtime, they can walk up to a teacher or their office administrator and Just be able to ask for food in a safe way. That’s what we’re all about.”
