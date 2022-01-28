Osseo-Fairchild surpasses McDonell in Friday night battle, 59-50

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - It was an epic showdown in Chippewa Falls Friday night as fifth ranked Osseo-Fairchild (DIV) traveled to third ranked McDonell Central (DV) for a rematch of the ages.
Last time the two met was Dec. 16, when the Thunder took down the Macks 45-38.
The teams are a combined 33-3 this season. The Macks had won their last ten games, but the Thunder had fallen to Cadott for its first loss in conference play.
Rolling into the second half, the Thunder led the Macks 22-19. A battle of buckets would put the teams within 3 of each other until the clock started winding down from 7:00, when the Macks' Emily Cooper would put McDonell ahead 41-39.
But the Thunder would topple McDonell's lead and extend their own, and finish the night on top 59-50.
The Thunder's Brooke McCune and Taylor Gunderson would score a combined 31 points on the night. McCune would walk away with 19 of the teams 59 points.
McDonell's Marley Hughes would pick up 14 points on the night, 12 of them coming in the second half.
Osseo-Fairchild advances to 10-1 in the Cloverbelt West Conference. McDonell Central will host Columbus Catholic Saturday.
Osseo-Fairchild travels to Tomah next week.