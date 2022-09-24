Our first week of fall continues to be nice and cool with winds increasing into next week

As fall continues to settle into our area, humidity continues to be nice and comfortable with cool temps. Today, our temps were only in the low 60s with dewpoints in the mid 50s. Tonight we will cool down to the low 50s , though we will have chances of a few isolated showers into tomorrow morning.
The first round of isolated showers will be in the evening around 6 pm. These have a chance of a few rumbles of thunder, but for the most part, it will be just moderate rainfall. At around 10 pm, showers will be off and on for the most part with rain lasting until the morning hours of Sunday. Due to these showers being mostly off and on, rain will only be light.
Tomorrow will be clear of anymore rain, with the only real thing to watch out for is strong winds. Winds will be at 15-20 mph and gusts 30+. These will start to be moderately strong by the morning hour and increase into the evening hours. Even by tomorrow night, there will still be winds that are noticeable.
Winds that are relatively strong will move into Monday as well, though not as strong. Expect winds at 10-15 mph and gusts 20+. With winds both days, temps will be knocked down away from the 70s, and remain in the mid to low 60s.
Next week, temperatures will still be low and off of 70s, with Tuesday through Thursday, in particular, be pretty chilly and having a chance of frost. Wednesday itself has the best chance as the morning hours look to be in the low 30s. It is only until the end of the week where we start to have an increase in temps that we might feel a bit warmer, though fall is in full swing, and temps will only reach the low 70s.