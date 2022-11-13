 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...ACCUMULATING SNOW AND TRAVEL IMPACTS EXPECTED MONDAY...

The first widespread accumulating snow event of the season will
begin across western Minnesota late tonight, spread east to the
I-35 corridor by mid morning Monday, and then overspread western
Wisconsin around midday. Snow totals of 1 to 3 inches are likely
before the steadier snow ends Monday evening. Some patchy freezing
drizzle is possible Monday night south of I-94, with little or no
ice accumulation.

Expect the potential for significant travel impacts during the
morning and/or afternoon commutes. Drive with caution and give
yourself extra time to reach your destination.

Our first widespread snowfall for the season before a very chilly weekend

  • Updated
  • 0

Our whole week is going to be a winter wonderland with snow chances for the next few days, and cold weather to follow.

With a couple of light flurries/snow under our belt, it's time for our first widespread snow event for the season. Along with snow, temps this week won't rise to be at any "warm" level, and instead dip pretty far down.

Winter Storm Panic Meter.png

As mentioned above, we look to have our first widespread snow. Luckily, the amounts or even the intensity won't be too drastic. Still, this will be more than our 0.1" that we have had or light flurries, so it might be enough to go outside and throw a few snowballs. 

DMA - NAMNEST PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecastmonring.png

Our snowfall begins around 5 am tomorrow morning with the intensity being relatively light.

DMA - NAMNEST PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecastafternoon.png

By the afternoon, snow intensity will pick up a bit, as this is where the Chippewa Valley will get most of its snow for the day.

DMA - NAMNEST PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecasttuesday.png

However, even by the evening and into Tuesday, snowfall will still be occurring. This could mean snow potentially lasting throughout the day tomorrow and Tuesday. Thus, while driving, make sure you drive a bit slower, and take extra precautions. 

3D Snowfall Prediction.png

For totals, Monday itself is forecasted to bag about an inch of snowfall. However, depending on the intensity tomorrow, and how much sticks, we could get up to three inches of snow. 

Interactive- WPC Probabilistic Snow.png

The three-day total, however, could be a bit more noticeable. Eau Claire looks to get at least a couple of inches over the next three days, but it is possible to receive three inches and on lower chances, four. 

After Thursday, the end of the week and the weekend may be without the snow, but in its place is some nasty cold weather. Even on Sunday morning, we could be in the single digits, which is a temperature we haven't seen in a while. 

7 Day Evening.png

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you