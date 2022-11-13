Our first widespread snowfall for the season before a very chilly weekend

With a couple of light flurries/snow under our belt, it's time for our first widespread snow event for the season. Along with snow, temps this week won't rise to be at any "warm" level, and instead dip pretty far down.
As mentioned above, we look to have our first widespread snow. Luckily, the amounts or even the intensity won't be too drastic. Still, this will be more than our 0.1" that we have had or light flurries, so it might be enough to go outside and throw a few snowballs.
Our snowfall begins around 5 am tomorrow morning with the intensity being relatively light.
By the afternoon, snow intensity will pick up a bit, as this is where the Chippewa Valley will get most of its snow for the day.
However, even by the evening and into Tuesday, snowfall will still be occurring. This could mean snow potentially lasting throughout the day tomorrow and Tuesday. Thus, while driving, make sure you drive a bit slower, and take extra precautions.
For totals, Monday itself is forecasted to bag about an inch of snowfall. However, depending on the intensity tomorrow, and how much sticks, we could get up to three inches of snow.
The three-day total, however, could be a bit more noticeable. Eau Claire looks to get at least a couple of inches over the next three days, but it is possible to receive three inches and on lower chances, four.
After Thursday, the end of the week and the weekend may be without the snow, but in its place is some nasty cold weather. Even on Sunday morning, we could be in the single digits, which is a temperature we haven't seen in a while.