'Our hearts are heavy': As Chetek, Cameron grieve lost officers, condolences pour in

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - After the loss of two police officers in Barron County, people from all corners are sending their condolences to the Cameron and Chetek communities. This, as the Barron County Sheriff's Office prepares to give more details on the incident.
On Facebook, dozens of police departments, sheriff's offices, fire departments, and other agencies changed profile photos to blue lines in solidarity and show to support, with the Hudson Police Department saying "rest easy, we have the watch from here."
At about 3:38 p.m. on Saturday, an officer from the Chetek Police Department conducted a traffic stop, during which gunfire was exchanged, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice. A Chetek and Cameron police officer were pronounced dead at the scene, and the suspect died at the hospital.
Friends and family confirmed to News 18 the Chetek officer who died was Emily Breidenbach. Her brother told our Minneapolis affiliate KSTP "to know her was to love her." He said she could have gone anywhere to work, but she loved Chetek.
Gov. Evers on Twitter said the Cameron Police Officer was Hunter Scheel.
A friend of Breidenbach's posted a video of her dancing to Facebook saying that she was, most of all, a genuinely good person.
Gov. Tony Evers said his heart was heavy for the officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.
Memorials have also gone up at the Cameron and Chetek Police Departments, where people are visiting police cars, and leaving flowers and other items to honor the officers.
Monday morning, the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office shared two photos showing squad cars from county agencies lining the road before the fallen officers' bodies were escorted to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said a press conference is tentatively scheduled for Monday afternoon, during which time he will not be discussing the case but thanking the community for their support. He said a detailed press release should be sent to media before the tentative press conference.