Our second round of snow is here, bringing more wet and slippery conditions to the Chippewa Valley

Our first full week of March has been a pretty snow filled week. With a good round of snow during the work week, we are going to be adding another round that has already begun.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in affect for all counties listed. Throughout the Advisory, expect moderate to sometimes heavy snowfall which will make roads slippery.
Throughout the evening and into tomorrow morning, roads won't become very hazardous, but due to the nature of the snow, sliding is possible. Along with sliding, winds will reduce your visibility.
Snow is going to be possible into most of Sunday, though strong intensity of snowfall won't. The heaviest, or where we will accumulate most snow, will be in the morning hours of tomorrow.
During the afternoon and evening, chances will dwindle, as snow becomes more scattered.
By the late evening hours on Sunday, we will see snow end.
Snow totals will be between 3" to 6" for most of the Chippewa Valley. However, there are small chances for areas along Highway 8 and east of Eau Claire to have 5" to 8".
After Sunday, we will cool down a bit for a short amount of time, but a pretty nice warm-up is in store for the middle of next week. This will though come with rain and snow to follow.
Also, don't forget to set your clocks ahead, as Daylight Savings Time ends at 2:00 am on Sunday.