Overnight showers bringing lots of accumulation along with cooler temperatures and breezy winds

Yesterday's sunny weather has turned gloomy today with rain headed towards the Chippewa Valley. Rain is still on track to be widespread tonight and tomorrow and totals for this event are significant.
Tonight, temperatures are expected to be just under 60° as rain begins to fall. Tomorrow, showers continue with an even cooler day at 64°.
Chances for rain are still present, but widespread heavy showers will begin at midnight tonight, lasting until 5/6 am tomorrow.
By 6am, the heavier and more widespread rain will move east with scattered and isolated heavy to moderate showers leftover for the rest of the morning and afternoon.
The evening hours of tomorrow will have the last of chances as skies clear up.
Totals for this event are between 0.5" and 2"+. Localized areas where heavier rainfall lasts for an extended period of time could see more than 2".
After Monday, we are on track for warmer and drier weather. However, the warmer weather is relatively seasonal and not too toasty.