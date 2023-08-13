 Skip to main content
Overnight showers bringing lots of accumulation along with cooler temperatures and breezy winds

Rain is till on track for tonight and tomorrow with significant rain totals.

Yesterday's sunny weather has turned gloomy today with rain headed towards the Chippewa Valley. Rain is still on track to be widespread tonight and tomorrow and totals for this event are significant.

Skycast - TonightTomorrowCombined 2018.png

Tonight, temperatures are expected to be just under 60° as rain begins to fall. Tomorrow, showers continue with an even cooler day at 64°.

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecastmidnight.png
DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast5am.png

Chances for rain are still present, but widespread heavy showers will begin at midnight tonight, lasting until 5/6 am tomorrow. 

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast1pm.png

By 6am, the heavier and more widespread rain will move east with scattered and isolated heavy to moderate showers leftover  for the rest of the morning and afternoon. 

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast5pm.png

The evening hours of tomorrow will have the last of chances as skies clear up. 

Precipitation Futurecast EURO.png

Totals for this event are between 0.5" and 2"+. Localized areas where heavier rainfall lasts for an extended period of time could see more than 2". 

After Monday, we are on track for warmer and drier weather. However, the warmer weather is relatively seasonal and not too toasty. 

7 Day Evening.png

