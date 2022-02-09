Owner of teddy bear lost at Milwaukee airport located

MILWAUKEE (WQOW) - A teddy bear enjoying an extended vacation in Milwaukee after being lost at the airport, will soon be reunited with his family.
Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport posted the teddy on its Facebook page, asking for its followers to share his picture, hoping its owners would recognize him. The post also noted this bear was extra special, as it was given to kids with congenital heart defects.
Their followers pulled through, sharing the post thousands of times. And on Wednesday, the airport announced the teddy's owner has been located!
The airport says they'll share more updates on Facebook as they work to bring the owner and stuffed animal together.