Packers open season at Vikings, vs Bears

GREEN BAY (WQOW) - The Green Bay Packers will begin the 2022 season with a pair of border battles, the National Football League announced Thursday.
The entire league schedule was revealed in prime time.
Green Bay will open the season at the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 11 at U.S. Bank Stadium. It's the second time in three seasons the rivals will battle in the first week of the regular season.
The Packers' home opener will be a week later in prime time against the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football.
In Week 5, the Packers will play in London for the first time in franchise history when it meets the New York Giants.
Here is the full season schedule:
Week 1 - at Minnesota Vikings - Sunday, September 11 - 3:25 PM
Week 2 - vs Chicago Bears - Sunday, September 18 - 7:20 PM
Week 3 - at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Sunday, September 25 - 3:25 PM
Week 4 - vs New England Patriots - Sunday, October 2 - 3:25 PM
Week 5 - vs New York Giants (London) - Sunday, October 9 - 8:30 AM CT
Week 6 - vs New York Jets - Sunday, October 16 - Noon
Week 7 - at Washington Commanders - Sunday, October 23 - Noon
Week 8 - at Buffalo Bills - Sunday, October 30 - 7:20 PM
Week 9 - at Detroit Lions - Sunday, November 6 - Noon
Week 10 - vs Dallas Cowboys - Sunday, November 13 - 3:25 PM
Week 11 - vs Tennessee Titans - Thursday, November 17 - 7:15 PM
Week 12 - at Philadelphia Eagles - Sunday, November 27 - 7:20 PM
Week 13 - at Chicago Bears - Sunday, December 4 - Noon
Week 14 - Bye
Week 15 - vs Los Angeles Rams - Monday, December 19 - 7:15 PM (ABC)
Week 16 - at Miami Dolphins - Sunday, December 25 - Noon
Week 17 - vs Minnesota Vikings - Sunday, January 1, 2023 - 3:25 PM
Week 18 - vs Detroit Lions - Saturday/Sunday, January 7/8 - TBD
Green Bay will host one preseason game this year against the New Orleans Saints (game time TBD), and travel to San Francisco and Kansas City.
You can watch all preseason games live on WQOW.