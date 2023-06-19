Parents express concern about disruptive students in the Altoona School District

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Emotional parents gathered at Altoona's school board meeting to voice their thoughts and concerns about student behavioral issues in the classroom.
Seven parents spoke at the meeting meeting, expressing fear for their children and for the future of Altoona schools.
Rising concerns in the class room include misbehaving children who use physical violence, bully other students, and threaten faculty on a daily basis.
As a result, multiple teachers were said to have left the school district.
One parent shared her child's experience in the classroom of a disruptive student.
"The most dangerous one with no discipline throwing a desk and it didn't stop there. Chairs and other items were damaged in the room. When this happens the class has to go out in the common area while the disruptive kid is calmed down in the room away from the students. This wasn't just a one time occurrence. Many times throughout the year my child, like many others was the one who had to seek counseling, instead of focusing on the child who had these severe behavioral or bullying issues," said Jessica Magur.
The school board told parents they hear the rising concerns.
"We see resignation letters, we offer exit interviews, we offer many vehicles. My phone number is published on the schools website. Folks call me believe it or not. I have talked to numerous teachers who have left. I asked them why," said board member Rick Risler.
The board did not comment on what steps will be taken to address these issues.