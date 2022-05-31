Pepin County Sheriff's Office looking for missing man

PEPIN COUNTY (WQOW) - Sheriff's Office officials in Pepin County are asking people to be on the look out for a man that is missing.
Robert Mcilrath, 67, was last seen around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. He is believed to have left home to go on a walk. Officials said he is known to walk around the County Highway N area of Pepin, and around the area of Big Hill Road. Officials do not know what he was last wearing.
If you have seen him, you are asked to call the Pepin County Sheriff's Office at 715-672-5944.