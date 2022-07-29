Pepin Police Dept. searching for missing man

PEPIN (WQOW) - The Pepin Police Department is seeking the publics help as they search for a missing man who is considered endangered.
According to the alert sent by law enforcement, Rodney Smith, 70, of Pepin was last seen in Red Wing, Minn. on July 20.
Officials said he was supposed to take a train from Red Wing, Minn. to Fargo, then a bus to Bismarck North Dakota, but when the bus arrived, Smith was not on it. He also did not contact his granddaughter when he got to North Dakota like he was supposed to.
Officials said no one is his family has seen or heard from him since July 20, and that with his medical conditions his family is concerned for his welfare.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black cowboy hat, black cowboy boots, and carrying a red duffle bag and grey back pack. He is described as 5'7 and 118 pounds with blue eyes and grey/white hair.
Anyone with information on Smith's whereabouts is asked to contact the Pepin Police Department at 715-441-2461 or Pepin County dispatch center at 715-672-5944