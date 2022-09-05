Perfect Labor Day weather before a potential last look of summer weather

Labor Day weekend was one of the best weekends that we have had in awhile, with low humidity and plenty of sunshine. The only storms that we experienced was Friday night, but luckily it did not spoil any part of Saturday. Today is Labor Day and we continue more beautiful weather, however the next few days look to bring the middle of summer weather back.
With it being Labor Day, many people are off an looking for a great time to enjoy the outdoors once more after a gorgeous weekend. The good news is that our streak of perfect weather continues and today is going to be a great day. There will be plenty of sunshine, some light winds, and best of all, low humidity. Today we will only get to the mid 70s, much like yesterday, with tonight dropping to the mid 50s.
Tomorrow will be much the same, though our temperatures are starting to rise as well as humidity. Temps tomorrow will rise to the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies. By Wednesday, dewpoints will be up to more uncomfortable levels, with temps back in the mid 80s. These temps and high humidity will last until Thursday, where Friday looks to have storm chances and decreasing humidity.
Looking at the increasing humidity, it looks as if this might be the last drop off summer as by the weekend, temps fall off dramatically. Our temps for this weekend only reach the low 70s with lows getting down to the low 50s. This is a normal trend for fall as our temperatures slowly decrease over the month, though it might be a couple of weeks early for this drop-off.
Either way, with low temps for the weekend, it should be very comfortable and beautiful. It is only the few rain chances that are on Friday and the weekend that could spoil some fun. With the temps low by the weekend, and very fall-like, we do look to get back to the mid 70s next week, but temps will get harder and harder be in the mid 80s+.