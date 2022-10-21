Perfect weather to enjoy or get some chores done for the weekend before a rainy start next week

With our weekend almost here, today started our warm trend with temps in the upper 60s and plenty of sunshine. This is a great transition into tonight, where we get down into the 40s, and our weekend starts even better than today.
For our Saturday and Sunday, as many take time to enjoy their day and relaxing, others can find these days a perfect time to get some chores done around the house. The weekend will be filled with sunshine with very few things to worry about. Plus, it might be the last couple of days for a while with beautiful weather.
The only concern for the weekend will be relatively strong winds. These winds will be coming from the southeast, which is the reason why we are going to be warming up into the weekend. However, due to the dry conditions and strong winds, they do pose a threat to fire.
Moving to the best part of the weekend is showing off how beautiful it will get. Saturday starts off with temps in the low 70s, and with more sunshine, we could rise to the mid 70s.
Sunday will also be relatively the same with temps close to the mid 70s, and the ability to raise a couple more degrees.
The unfortunate thing about gorgeous weather is that it does have to end at some point, and it does look to end fast. A cold front approach the area Sunday night into Monday morning, which will bring scattered thunderstorms. Storms will be off and on throughout Monday with Tuesday having a chance of a mix of rain and snow, as well as flurries. Our chances of rain don't die until Wednesday and Thursday, where there could be a few showers.
Even worse, these storms are accompanied by colder weather. By the middle of next week, we will be back in the 50s. The only thing to hope for is that the cooler temperatures don't seep into the weekend next week. Until then, enjoy the next couple of days of amazing temperatures and much needed sunshine.