Person killed in Altoona hit-and-run; suspect sought

ALTOONA (WQOW) - One person is dead after a hit-and-run early Sunday morning in Altoona and police are looking for a suspect.
According to a press release from Chief Kelly Bakken with the Altoona Police Department, police were called to Highway 12 between McCann Dr. and 10th Street West around 5:15 Sunday morning for a report of a person who was found dead.
Police determined it was a fatal hit-and-run crash. They believe the victim was walking on the westbound side of Hwy 12 when they were struck by a vehicle. They believe the crash happened sometime in the early morning hours of July 3rd.
Police believe the vehicle involved in the crash was a 2014-2018 Ford, possible an Explorer. The SUV would have damage on its passenger side, both the front end and side. It will have black trim and silver fog lights.
Anyone with information regarding the incident or the suspected vehicle is asked to contact the Altoona Police Department at 715-839-4972. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 715-874-TIPS or contact them via the P3 Tips mobile app or its website.
Police said they are following up on all leads.
The victim's name is not being released at this time; that is expected on Tuesday.