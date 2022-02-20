 Skip to main content
Pleasant Sunday, Snowy Presidents' Day

Very Mild Sunday

Breezy southerly winds will usher in warmth today as temperatures rise into the 40s under partly cloudy skies. 

Winter storm looming

A slow-moving storm system will arrive Monday, with snow showers becoming widespread later in the day. With the snow comes the return of cooler temperatures to the region, with highs in the twenties. Moisture continues to stream into the Chippewa Valley on Tuesday with snow wrapping up Tuesday night. 

Cold air is expected to linger before our next weather maker arrives on Thursday. We will be fine tuning the details as we get closer to the event. 

