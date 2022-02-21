PMI to build training center to bolster manufacturing workforce; Sen. Baldwin visits Bloomer

 Skip to main content
...WIDESPREAD SNOW TO DEVELOP ACROSS THE ENTIRE COVERAGE AREA
OVERNIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...

.A long duration snowfall event will cause travel impacts across
the region through Tuesday. The heaviest snowfall amounts will be
found along an east to west line across central Minnesota into
northern Wisconsin, namely along and north of a line from Madison
to Saint Cloud to Hayward. Snowfall amounts in this region are
likely to be in the 10 to 14 inch range, with locally higher
amounts possible. After a break through this evening, additional
snow will develop overnight and Tuesday. Winter Storm Warnings
are in effect for this area through Tuesday afternoon.

A broad swath of snow will develop later tonight and persist
through Tuesday afternoon for all of central and southern
Minnesota into western Wisconsin, winding down Tuesday evening.
Most locations will see 4 to 6 inches of snow tonight through
Tuesday. There is a chance for freezing drizzle to develop across
far southern Minnesota this evening before the snow commences.
Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the remaining
counties through Tuesday afternoon.

Travel impacts are expected through Tuesday. Northeast winds of
15 to 25 mph will lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow.
Please plan on extra travel time to reach your destination. The
latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at
511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches. Locally higher amounts are possible. Brief
intermittent freezing drizzle is possible when the
precipitation starts before changing over to all snow.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and south central
and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will make for difficult travel. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind
chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

PMI to build training center to bolster manufacturing workforce; Sen. Baldwin visits Bloomer

  • Updated
  • 0
Tammy Baldwin

BLOOMER (WQOW) - The metal manufacturing industry needs more workers, and on Monday, Senator Tammy Baldwin visited Bloomer to learn how Chippewa Valley Technical College and a local metal manufacturer are trying to make that happen.

Senator Baldwin paid a visit to PMC, Inc., or Processed Metals Innovators, in Bloomer.

After having a roundtable discussion with local leaders and touring the facility, Baldwin talked about how the infrastructure bill, signed into law last year, will expand the types of materials that are to be sourced domestically.

"That's what we do here in Wisconsin," Baldwin said. "Our work ethic is second to none. We make things. We grow things. And I want to see some of these jobs return to the U.S., to the Midwest, to Wisconsin."

But PMI president Chris Conard said in order to make more products, they need more people.

"The big issue for PMI and other manufacturers, specifically in rural areas, is finding enough people to get the jobs done," Conard said. "Our economy, we're very fortunate. It's very robust, but we don't have enough workers to make it happen."

To help attract workers to the manufacturing business, PMI was awarded $2 million from CVTC through the Workforce Innovation Grant to build a training center.

The money will go towards purchasing equipment, construction, developing a curriculum, and the cost to cover training people.

"What we're wanting to do in the training center is have the students come through, even as young as sixth grade, and start to see the different things that you can do with metal and metal working and manufacturing careers," Conard said. "We'll also have that training center open and available in evenings and weekends for adults that maybe want to change a career or have been displaced for some reason."

Conard said the center itself will be 6,000 square feet in a new 20,000 square foot building, featuring a classroom and a lab to do hands-on work.

"If you look back just five years ago, we've probably had 110 individuals working here. Today, five years later, we have 180. We could easily hire 25 more," Conard said. "We've passed up on $8 million worth of new work because we literally don't have the people in order to run those product."

Conard said there will be no cost for trainees to use the new facility.

PMI plans to begin building its training facility in October and estimates it will be complete in February of 2023.

PMI fabricates many metals for products that people use here in Wisconsin such as steel doors that people buy in Menards and generators for Generac Power Systems.

