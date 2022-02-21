PMI to build training center to bolster manufacturing workforce; Sen. Baldwin visits Bloomer

BLOOMER (WQOW) - The metal manufacturing industry needs more workers, and on Monday, Senator Tammy Baldwin visited Bloomer to learn how Chippewa Valley Technical College and a local metal manufacturer are trying to make that happen.
Senator Baldwin paid a visit to PMC, Inc., or Processed Metals Innovators, in Bloomer.
After having a roundtable discussion with local leaders and touring the facility, Baldwin talked about how the infrastructure bill, signed into law last year, will expand the types of materials that are to be sourced domestically.
"That's what we do here in Wisconsin," Baldwin said. "Our work ethic is second to none. We make things. We grow things. And I want to see some of these jobs return to the U.S., to the Midwest, to Wisconsin."
But PMI president Chris Conard said in order to make more products, they need more people.
"The big issue for PMI and other manufacturers, specifically in rural areas, is finding enough people to get the jobs done," Conard said. "Our economy, we're very fortunate. It's very robust, but we don't have enough workers to make it happen."
To help attract workers to the manufacturing business, PMI was awarded $2 million from CVTC through the Workforce Innovation Grant to build a training center.
The money will go towards purchasing equipment, construction, developing a curriculum, and the cost to cover training people.
"What we're wanting to do in the training center is have the students come through, even as young as sixth grade, and start to see the different things that you can do with metal and metal working and manufacturing careers," Conard said. "We'll also have that training center open and available in evenings and weekends for adults that maybe want to change a career or have been displaced for some reason."
Conard said the center itself will be 6,000 square feet in a new 20,000 square foot building, featuring a classroom and a lab to do hands-on work.
"If you look back just five years ago, we've probably had 110 individuals working here. Today, five years later, we have 180. We could easily hire 25 more," Conard said. "We've passed up on $8 million worth of new work because we literally don't have the people in order to run those product."
Conard said there will be no cost for trainees to use the new facility.
PMI plans to begin building its training facility in October and estimates it will be complete in February of 2023.
PMI fabricates many metals for products that people use here in Wisconsin such as steel doors that people buy in Menards and generators for Generac Power Systems.