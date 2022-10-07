Police presence at home on Lee Street

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - There are multiple Eau Claire Police vehicles as well as a Wisconsin Department of Justice Crime Scene Response van parked in the yard of an Eau Claire home on Friday.
A News 18 reporter on the scene said law enforcement are sifting through dirt in the yard of the house on the corner of Lee Street and Highland Avenue. The reporter also noted the home has a 'for rent' sign in the window.
Officials with the Eau Claire Police Department told News 18 they are "following up on information received with the assistance of law enforcement partners. Further information regarding this investigation cannot be disclosed at this time. There is no danger to the community."