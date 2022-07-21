Police responding to active incident at CVTC in Menomonie, bomb threat found not credible at Eau Claire CVTC

Update:
A bomb threat was made at the west side CVTC in Eau Claire Thursday afternoon that was found to have not been credible, according to Eau Claire Police. Campus security evacuated the Eau Claire campuses, and Eau Claire police have since cleared the scene.
Our ABC Affiliate WBAY has reported that law enforcement and the Sturgeon Bay Fire Department are waiting for bomb-sniffing dogs from Green Bay while investigating a possible bomb at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College’s Sturgeon Bay campus.
It is not known if what is happening in Sturgeon Bay, or what happened in Eau Claire, is at all related to what is happening in Menomonie.
MENOMONIE (WQOW) - There is a police and emergency personnel presence at CVTC in Menomonie Thursday afternoon as police say they are responding to an incident.
Officials did not describe the incident they are responding to, only asking people to avoid the area.
