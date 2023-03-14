 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police searching for missing Trempealeau County teen

  • Updated
  • 0
Emma S

Photo courtesy of the Independence Police Department

INDEPENDENCE (WQOW) - Police in Independence are looking for a 16-year-old they say is missing and endangered. 

According to a press release from the Independence Police Department, Emma G. Servais left home at about 9 p.m. on Monday wearing only a white tank top, sweatpants, and neon shoes. Officials said Servais was also carrying a couple of blankets. Police say she does not have her medications. 

Officials describe her as 5'9, about 180-200 pounds, with a very short red-dyed hair with black hearts. They also said she wears earrings and has a septum piercing. 

Police said in the past she has mentioned hitchhiking to Florida. 

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to contact Trempealeau County Dispatch at 715-538-4351. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you