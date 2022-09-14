Polk County Sheriff's Office looking for missing man

POLK COUNTY (WQOW) - Law enforcement in Polk County are looking for a man they say has been missing since last Tuesday.
Michael Minteer, 58, was last seen in the area of rural Comstock, Town of Johnstown at around 3 p.m. Sept. 6, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. They added he was wearing a T-shirt and blue jeans when last seen.
Officials said that he "may be in possession of a handgun and suffers from a mental health disorder."
The sheriff's office is asking anyone who sees him to contact them at 715-485- 8300. They also said not to approach him if you see him.