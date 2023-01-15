Power back on in Hudson after bald eagle flew into power line

HUDSON (WQOW) - According to Xcel Energy's online outage map, the power is back on across Hudson after a bald eagle flew into a power line, causing a three-hour outage that affected nearly 900 homes.
Officer James Wildman with the Hudson Police Department told News 18 he was at home on Sunday; he was off-duty at around 3:30 p.m. when he heard a loud "boom" that he said sounded like fireworks. He said he got in his car and drove around the corner to see an American bald eagle lying deceased in the middle of the road.
He said a woman parked on the side of the road told him she saw the eagle fly into the power line causing sparks and the ensuing outage.
Officer Wildman said he moved the eagle to the side of the road, and the Hudson Police Department and the Wisconsin DNR arrived within half an hour.
According to Xcel's outage map, the outage affected 864 homes, but was restored by 7 p.m.