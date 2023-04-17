Prison time ordered for Rusk Co. man DOJ says "cheated" workers

MADISON (WQOW) - A Rusk County man was sentenced to 18 months in prison for lying to federal officials concerning foreign workers.
Alfredo Aguilar of Bruce co-owned Northwoods Forestry Inc. from 2015 to 2018. The US Department of Justice said during that time, he recruited workers from Mexico and Central American countries, and made statements to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the Department of Labor about the type of work they would do and wages they would receive.
In federal court, Aguilar admitted to having workers do different types of jobs than he claimed and assured those workers it was legal. He also admitted he did not pay them the highest applicable wages and did not pay them for overtime. A press release from the DOJ also said Aguilar deducted expenses from wages for transportation to and from the United States and deducted the cost of safety boots of employees sent to work in meat packing.
In January, Aguilar was ordered to pay those international workers restitution of $1,144,693.56. He is also required to pay a civil penalty of more than $210,000.
According to a press release sent Monday by the DOJ, Aguilar has already paid that fine and restitution in full.