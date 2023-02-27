Rain and snow end tonight, but the Chippewa Valley still has more snow chances in the forecast

Tonight, rain and snow will clear out of the area, leaving us dry and partly cloudy for tonight. Unfortunately, by tomorrow, more snow chances will arrive.
Although precipitation will end this evening, temperatures are expected to drop below freezing, which will freeze the rain and melted snow. Thus, there may be a few slippery stretches tonight and early tomorrow morning.
By the afternoon, we will see temps back above freezing which will once again melt snow. However, not much melting will occur because of temperatures not staying well above freezing, as well as our next snow chances arriving.
The late evening of tomorrow will start to see scattered snow flurries. This will persist well into Wednesday morning.
Wednesday afternoon will see more widespread and intense snow showers.
Light to moderate snow could last well into Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, but by mid-morning Thursday, snow will end.
Early estimates point towards about 1"-3" possible, with the higher end being 4"-5". This is still early, but not a significant amount of snow is expected, but roads will be impacted with this much of snow.
After tomorrow through possibly Thursday morning's snow, we will have a nice period of dry weather with temps rising up into the 40s. As temps, rise, we will have our next chance of rain and snow on Monday.