Rain and thunderstorms tonight with snow showers to follow

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...

Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County.

Long Prairie River at Long Prairie affecting Todd County.

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County.

Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Brown, Nicollet and Blue
Earth Counties.

Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Yellow
Medicine, Renville and Chippewa Counties.

Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Yellow Medicine, Lac qui
Parle and Chippewa Counties.

Minnesota River At Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties.

Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County.

South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.

Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Washington,
Goodhue, Dakota and Pierce Counties.

Mississippi River AT Hwy 610 @ Brooklyn Pk affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.

Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns, Wright and
Sherburne Counties.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota and Wisconsin...

Minnesota River at Savage affecting Carver, Dakota, Hennepin and
Scott Counties.

South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Wright and Hennepin
Counties.

Crow River at Rockford affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties.

Snake River At Mora affecting Kanabec County.

Mississippi River At Hwy 169 at Champlin affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.

Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Washington, Dakota and
Ramsey Counties.

St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Washington, St. Croix and
Pierce Counties.

Chippewa River at Durand affecting Pepin, Dunn and Buffalo
Counties.

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Minnesota...

Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County.

.The combination of snow melt runoff and forecast rainfall will
continue to increase river flows.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.

* WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 775.0 feet, Some downtown businesses begin getting
water in their basements.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1000 AM CDT Saturday, the stage was 774.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 1000 AM CDT Saturday was 775.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 766.1 feet
Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
774.6 feet on 03/18/2016.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING
THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Monday morning commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Rain and thunderstorms tonight with snow showers to follow

  • Updated
  • 0

More rain tonight and tomorrow morning, but Sunday night will have you bringing out your snowblower once again.

WatchWarn County Name 2.png

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for counties in blue from Sunday night into Sunday morning. 

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Peirce, Polk, and St.Croix County tonight through Sunday evening. 

Expect moderate to heavy snowfall and strong winds that will exceed 25+ mph. This will cause very hazardous road conditions with reduced visibility. 

So far, we have had a few rain showers and maybe some rumbles of thunder. Coming up in the forecast though is more rain and a shift to possibly a round of a lot of snow. 

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecastmorning.png

Tonight, into tomorrow morning, rain showers will continue with a possibility of rain turning to thunderstorms. No storms are expected to become severe. 

By the afternoon of tomorrow, we will see rain start to transition into a wintry mix. 

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecastsundeveni.png

Towards the evening, that wintry mix will then transition into snow. Snow will last throughout the evening into Monday morning. Snow is going to be relatively scattered with bands of snow having very heavy snowfall rates of 1"+ per hour. 

DMA - Futurecast Snow Accumulation No Plot Contour Only - RPM 4km.png

Because of the snow being very scattered with bands of heavy snow, rates are still not 100% consistent. What we do know is a wide margin of 2" to 8" with lower totals for the Western parts of Wisconsin. 

Newer models point towards the higher totals and even possibly 8"+ being at the corridor between I-90 and I-94. Either way, there can be others' that see 8" or more, but the exact location has not been determined yet. 

State - WSSI Days 1-3 Start.png

Even with heavy snow falling, the heavier impacts will be more delegated to the early morning hours of Monday. This is where most of the snow will accumulate and roads being the most dangerous. 

Extended 3 Day Daybreak 18.png

After early morning Monday, temps will quickly rise above freezing so even if you receive a lot of snow, much of it will begin to melt. 

Thus, this storm is going to be very temperature dependent on how quickly we get below freezing as it snows, and how quickly we jump back up above freezing. 

We will continue to monitor the storm and its impacts and accumulations over the next 24 to 48 hours as we continue to get a better understanding of where the heavier snow will fall and accumulate. 

7 Day Evening.png

