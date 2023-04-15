Rain and thunderstorms tonight with snow showers to follow

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for counties in blue from Sunday night into Sunday morning.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Peirce, Polk, and St.Croix County tonight through Sunday evening.
Expect moderate to heavy snowfall and strong winds that will exceed 25+ mph. This will cause very hazardous road conditions with reduced visibility.
So far, we have had a few rain showers and maybe some rumbles of thunder. Coming up in the forecast though is more rain and a shift to possibly a round of a lot of snow.
Tonight, into tomorrow morning, rain showers will continue with a possibility of rain turning to thunderstorms. No storms are expected to become severe.
By the afternoon of tomorrow, we will see rain start to transition into a wintry mix.
Towards the evening, that wintry mix will then transition into snow. Snow will last throughout the evening into Monday morning. Snow is going to be relatively scattered with bands of snow having very heavy snowfall rates of 1"+ per hour.
Because of the snow being very scattered with bands of heavy snow, rates are still not 100% consistent. What we do know is a wide margin of 2" to 8" with lower totals for the Western parts of Wisconsin.
Newer models point towards the higher totals and even possibly 8"+ being at the corridor between I-90 and I-94. Either way, there can be others' that see 8" or more, but the exact location has not been determined yet.
Even with heavy snow falling, the heavier impacts will be more delegated to the early morning hours of Monday. This is where most of the snow will accumulate and roads being the most dangerous.
After early morning Monday, temps will quickly rise above freezing so even if you receive a lot of snow, much of it will begin to melt.
Thus, this storm is going to be very temperature dependent on how quickly we get below freezing as it snows, and how quickly we jump back up above freezing.
We will continue to monitor the storm and its impacts and accumulations over the next 24 to 48 hours as we continue to get a better understanding of where the heavier snow will fall and accumulate.