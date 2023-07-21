Rain chances today and tomorrow as temps and humidity steadily increase

Yesterday was a pretty cool day as storms earlier this week gave us below average temperatures. For today and onward though, we are going to be heating up steadily to toasty levels. As we rise in humidity, there will be some storm chances on the way.
Friday is going to be a bit warmer than yesterday as sunlight heats us up into the low 80s. After we hit our high temp in the afternoon, clouds roll in with rain chances.
Rain chances will be particularly between 6 pm till midnight with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Storms will only affect a small portion of the Chippewa Valley, so most areas, especially counties north of I-94, will stay dry.
Saturday will also have storm chances, but will be more widespread and earlier, starting in the afternoon until the early evening.
Sunday will be on the drier side, warming up in the mid 80s.
Showers and thunderstorms ahead are mostly due to humidity increasing into next week. With more humidity, we will have a possibility of pop-up storms in the afternoon. The main threat won't necessarily be the storms the next several days, but rather the heat that could be dangerous for some.