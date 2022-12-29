Rain/drizzle chances throughout the day with a few flurries possible by evening

A couple of systems around our area is going to continue to give us some "warmer" weather as well as all kinds of precipitation chances from morning to evening hours. We could even see fog later this evening.
Two systems are currently at play, with one in Minnesota and the other in Iowa. With the low to our south, "warm" air is still being driven up towards our area. Though, both are interacting with one another, and driving precipitation towards Western Wisconsin.
Throughout the morning and early afternoon, our temps will remain above freezing, meaning our precipitation will fall as rain. We do catch a break in the afternoon with only seeing a rain drizzle at the most. By the evening, the cold front to our west will move over our area and will drop our temps below freezing.
We also will have a slight chance of a few flurries tonight, lasting until the very early morning hours of Friday. Due to only a few flurries, amounts are very small with one inch being the most anyone will receive.
Along with rain and snow chances, the cold front will also mix the warmer air that we will have for most of the day and allow patchy fog to form around 8 pm this evening until 11 pm. Some areas could see visibility reduce to a quarter of a mile.
With the cold front passing over the Chippewa Valley tomorrow, we will be a bit cooler, but by Saturday, we already start to warm back up again. This will come with our next chances of snow as well. Into next year, we continue to warm up, and may even hit 40 degrees by Tuesday.