Rain showers and thunderstorms to start the week and a warm-up for Easter Weekend

  • Updated
The first full week of April is full of rain and temperatures taking a turn

This morning may have had some rain/snow/mix, but weather quickly turned around to make for a beautiful afternoon and evening. However, we are in for a turn once more for temperatures, as a major winter storm heads our way. 

DMA - Highs SA.png

Today, we were able to hit temperatures that we have not seen for quite some time, and hopefully you were able to enjoy it because we won't be getting any warmer for a while. 

Almanac and Forecast Graph Today.png

For our start of the week, we will be cooling down to pretty well below temperatures on Tuesday and Thursday.

After Thursday, our temperatures will be on the rise towards above average.

Winter Storm Forecasting Live ECMWF.png

Thunderstorms and rain/snow/mix will be met with the cooler temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday. 

Models show that we are in for more of a mix of rain/snow Tuesday morning, but as we get towards the evening hours, this will shift to rain and thunderstorms. 

Wednesday will continue to have thunderstorms and rain showers but could see a few light snow showers in the evening, where precipitation is expected to end. 

As said above, after the system passes, we are in for a cool down Thursday, but a very nice warm-up for Easter Weekend. If you like the warmer weather for Easter, early models point to an even warmer week ahead. 

7 Day Evening.png

