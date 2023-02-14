 Skip to main content
Rainy weather continues as wind speeds increase, bringing in cooler temperatures for the end of the work week

A system to our south brought us a very rainy Valentines Day this year, but at least we can say it was not cold. This system will be moving away from our area these next couple of days, and as it moves through, we will be in for stronger winds and cooler temperatures. 

North Central - Satellite and Radar.png

With the positioning of the Low, the Chippewa Valley would normally bring us lots of snow, but thankfully, we have stayed warm. 

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast with Temp.png
DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast with Tempmidmorning.png

Tonight, into tomorrow morning, we will continue to have rain showers, but as the Low moves away, we will switch to a wintry mix/snow at around 5 am. 

By 11 am tomorrow morning though, this will quickly end, and our rest of the day will just be cloudy. 

Since the morning and afternoon, western Wisconsin has seen upwards of 1/4", but we still more rain in the forecast, meaning we are in for another1/2" to 1 1/2". 

DMA - Futurecast Winds - RPM 4km.png

As the system passes us, we will have winds increase pretty rapidly, especially tomorrow morning. Wind speeds will be roughly 20-30 mph with gusts 30+ mph.

Wednesday will also see winds shift towards the northwest. This wind direction continues into Thursday and Friday and will be the primary reason we will start to cool down. 

7 Day Evening.png

